DC elementary school shifts to virtual learning through Dec. 22 due to COVID-19

A D.C. elementary school has announced they will be moving to virtual learning through Dec. 22 due to COVID-19.

Whittier Elementary School made the announcement on Wednesday, sending a letter to families saying virtual learning will begin Dec. 16.

"The decision to shift the entire school to virtual instruction for the next week did not come lightly," the letter reads. "However, with many students required to quarantine and limited staffing availability, virtual learning will allow all students to end the calendar year strong."

Whittier officials say there have been 14 reported cases at the school since Dec. 9.

DC Public Schools Chancellor Dr. Lewis Ferebee released this statement on the matter:

"The health, safety, and well-being of our DCPS community is my top priority. In accordance with our COVID response protocol and following discussions with public health authorities, Whittier Elementary School will move to virtual learning through December 22. This is not a decision we made lightly, as we know the benefits of in-person learning for our students. We continue to monitor the increased number of cases at schools and robustly implement our health and safety protocols."

Whittier plans to reopen school for in-person learning after winter break on Jan. 3 as scheduled.