DC election security: Mayor, police chief outline safety plans

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Police Chief Pamela Smith held a security briefing Monday to outline the District's preparations for Election Day.

With heightened awareness across the city, fencing and wooden boards are now in place around key federal sites, including the Capitol, the White House complex, and the Treasury Department. The city has been planning for this period for months, according to Bowser, and officials are coordinating closely with federal agencies to ensure safety.

In recent days, fortifications have noticeably increased, with additional wood panels going up on office buildings around Downtown D.C., including fencing around high-profile locations like the Naval Observatory, home to the Vice President.

Mayor Bowser and Chief Smith assured residents that while there are currently no specific threats, a strong security posture will remain in effect.

"MPD is here to support you and to protect your right to peacefully assemble," Smith said. "Let me be clear, there will be no tolerance for violence in the city—no destruction or unlawful behavior. We will hold offenders accountable and will not tolerate threats to public safety."

Chief Smith emphasized the importance of community cooperation, encouraging residents to report anything unusual, saying, "We need the community’s help to be an extra set of eyes and ears. If you see something, say something."

To support this heightened security, D.C. has activated two additional command centers alongside its 24/7 Real Time Crime Center. One center is dedicated to D.C. police and regional agencies, while the other is part of D.C.’s Homeland Security team.

FOX 5 asked about Mayor Bowser’s statement last week that businesses would not need to board up.

With more businesses reinforcing their storefronts, Bowser responded by noting the city's ability to adapt as needed. She acknowledged that the post-election period may involve further measures, especially around major events such as the January 6th certification and Inauguration Day.