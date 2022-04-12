DC dog abuse: New video, photos released of suspect caught on camera slamming, kicking dog

The Humane Rescue Alliance has released new video and surveillance footage photos uncovered during the investigation into a suspect who was caught on a Ring doorbell camera slamming a dog to the ground and kicking it in Southeast D.C.

The suspect is seen wearing a black Helly Hanson jacket, with the HH logo on the shoulder and chest.

The initial video of the abuse was recorded at 6:30 a.m. on March 28 in Southeast D.C. near Sheridan Road and Pomeroy Road. The graphic video shows a person forcibly slamming a dog on the sidewalk before kicking and dragging the animal.

HRA also announced that the reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect has been increased to $30,000.

"Our Humane Law Enforcement team has been working around the clock to investigate every lead in this case," says Chris Schindler, vice president of field services at the Humane Rescue Alliance. "But we still need the public’s help to solve it. We're hopeful the increased reward will motivate anyone with information to come forward as soon as possible, and that the $15,000 reward will lead to the dog’s safe recovery into our care."

HRA says in addition to a $20,000 reward from author Don Winslow, members of the public have stepped forward to partner with HRA to offer this increased reward totaling $30,000.

All tips can be anonymously reported to HRA at 202-723-5730.

Animal abuse is a crime in the District. Violators who injure or deprive animals of things like water, food and sunlight can face up to 180 days in prison or a $250 fine. Those who severely injure or even kill an animal face a potential felony charge with up to five years in prison and a fine of $25,000.