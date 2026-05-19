The Brief Public safety and youth crime drove the sharpest exchanges. Candidates clashed over curfews, affordability, housing, and leadership. The Democratic primary is less than a month away.



The race for D.C. mayor took center stage Monday night at Georgetown University as candidates squared off in a high‑stakes debate hosted by FOX 5 and Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh said the debate was wide‑ranging, from public safety and affordability to housing, education, and trust in city leadership, as the Democratic candidates made their case to voters ahead of next month’s primary.

One of the biggest flashpoints of the night centered on public safety and youth crime. The discussion came just days after a massive youth brawl at a Chipotle in Navy Yard over the weekend.

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Former at‑large councilmember Kenyan McDuffie repeatedly challenged Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis‑George over her voting record on public safety legislation and youth curfews. McDuffie pointed to Lewis‑George’s votes against expanding youth curfews and parts of the Secure DC public safety legislation. Lewis‑George defended her record, arguing long‑term investments in housing, education, and economic opportunity are essential to reducing crime and improving public safety.

Candidate Gary Goodweather also worked to position himself as an outsider focused on accountability and restoring confidence in city government.

DC Democratic mayoral debate highlights key issues

Affordability and housing costs emerged as major issues, with candidates outlining competing visions for keeping residents in the city as rents and home prices continue to rise.

Political analysts afterward said Lewis‑George appeared strongest on affordability issues, while McDuffie leaned heavily into his public safety message as a former prosecutor.

The candidates also sparred over campaign donations, including accusations involving donors tied to Republican candidates and the utility industry.

With the Democratic primary now less than a month away, issues like public safety, affordability, housing, and confidence in city leadership are expected to continue dominating the campaign trail.

Early voting begins soon, with the primary election set for June 16.