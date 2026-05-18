Who won the DC mayoral debate? Analysts weigh in

The Brief D.C. mayoral candidates Janeese Lewis-George, Kenyan McDuffie, and Gary Goodweather debated public safety, affordability, and education at Georgetown University. Analysts said Lewis-George performed strongly on affordability issues, while McDuffie focused heavily on crime and public safety. The Democratic primary election is scheduled for June 16.



Councilwoman Janeese Lewis-George, former councilman Kenyan McDuffie, and Gary Goodweather took the stage at Georgetown University Monday night to debate their plans for public safety, affordability, and education.

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Democratic strategist Kevin Walling says Lewis-George was the clear winner.

"She spoke directly to the folks at home, and she made those convincing arguments," said Walling.

Lewis-George, the current frontrunner, focused her rhetoric on affordability, while McDuffie emphasized his plans for public safety as a former prosecutor. Republican strategist Melik Abdul says both candidates made their points, but says McDuffie was able to ride the wave of teen takeovers to advance his argument.

"When it comes to public safety, Kenyan McDuffie just did a much better job than Janeese Lewis-George," said Abdul.

What's next:

Primary elections will be held on June 16.