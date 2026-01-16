DC Defenders sign Gabe Taylor, brother of Washington legend Sean Taylor

The DC Defenders have drafted defensive back Gabe Taylor, the younger brother of late Washington star safety Sean Taylor.

Taylor was selected by the Defenders on the second day of the 2026 UFL Draft earlier this week. He played five seasons at Rice and went undrafted in 2025, later earning a tryout at the Commanders’ rookie minicamp.

Sean Taylor was killed in 2007 during a botched robbery at his Florida home, midway through his fourth NFL season. Gabe was six years old at the time.

ASHBURN, VA - MAY 10: Gabe Taylor (26) out of Rice University finishes talking to the media. He took part in drills as a walk-on during a Washington Commanders rookie training camp in Ashburn, VA on May 10, 2025. He is the younger brother of the late Expand

A first‑round pick in 2004, Sean Taylor became one of the league’s most feared safeties and a Pro Bowl selection after playing at the University of Miami. Washington retired his number in 2021.

The Defenders will retain exclusive rights to Taylor upon signing him once he officially reports to the team.

First round draft pick Sean Taylor with Coach Joe Gibbs at a 2004 press conference (GETTY IMAGES / The Washington Post / Contributor / Photo by John McDonnell)

READ MORE: Commanders plan to honor former player Sean Taylor with statue

The Source: Information in this article comes from the DC Defenders, the Associated Press and previous FOX 5 reporting.



