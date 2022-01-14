DC dad fights off carjacker who tried to steal car with daughter inside: police

Authorities say a D.C. father fought off a carjacker who tried to steal his vehicle while his daughter was inside.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. at a parking garage on Massachusetts Avenue in the Southeast.

Police say the dad was getting his daughter out of the back seat when a person armed with a gun approached from behind and demand the keys.

According to a police report the man told the suspect, "Not with my daughter in the back!" to which the armed person replied, "Do you want to die today?"

The two struggled and the dad was struck in the face repeatedly by the suspect with the handgun before the would-be carjacker fled the scene through the alley towards the 1500 block of C Street.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.