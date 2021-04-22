DC crosswalk dancers chat with FOX 5 about the making of the video and more!

Their video exploded online – now a group of performers who stopped traffic near the National Mall over the weekend with their amazing crosswalk dance said it was all done to make people happy!

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The trio of dancers -- Uncle Azeez, Nelson and Kao -- said that they have been dancing their entire lives beginning when they were growing up in Nigeria, Tanzania, and South Africa.

The group said they were inspired to make the video in response to the hardships the country faced this last year. Their video now has over 100,000 views online.

Advertisement

DC CROSSWALK TRANSFORMS INTO DANCE FLOOR AS GROUP ENTERTAINS DRIVERS

In an interview with FOX 5 Thursday the group said even those in traffic didn't seem to mind waiting while they performed. They also told us the group that gathered and joined them did so spontaneously after hearing the music and seeing their moves!

The group said they loved giving D.C. a sample of their African culture and said not to be surprised if you see them strutting their stuff again in a neighborhood near you!