DC COVID-19 cases surge over weekend; 2 additional DC public schools move to virtual learning

Officials in D.C. say two additional schools will move to virtual learning due to the impact of the latest COVID-19 spike as cases in the District surged over the weekend.

Drew Elementary School and West Elementary School both close at 1 p.m. Tuesday and have shifted Wednesday’s lessons to virtual learning.

Students at Beers Elementary School, Boone Elementary School, Miner Elementary School, Stuart-Hobson Middle School and Takoma Elementary School were shifted to virtual learning on Monday due to COVID-19 concerns.

Cases have spiked in the District and nationwide due to the highly contagious omicron variant. D.C. reported 3,763 new cases and one death over the weekend bringing their overall positive case total to 74,982.

On Monday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a State of Emergency and announced that the city would reinstate its indoor mask policy due to the surge in cases.