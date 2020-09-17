DC councilwoman among COVID-19 vaccine trial participants

In the race for a COVID-19 vaccine, a D.C. Councilwoman is among the millions of Americans participating in a Coronavirus vaccine trial.

"I think a vaccine is probably what is going to get us out of this..so to be a part of that process of getting a vaccine struck me as very important," said District 3 Councilwoman Mary Cheh.

Cheh is one of 30,000 participants in the Cambridge biotech Moderna NIH COVID-19 Vaccine trial that’s taking place across the country, at about 90 different sites. Her study started in August with a host of medical screenings.

"First they draw blood, a lot of it, around 8 vials, then they did a physical-- taking our temperature... at some point they do the Covid test which is a long thing up your nose... it was extremely painful," said Cheh.

In a matter of two months, she’s received two doses of what was either a placebo or the experimental coronavirus vaccine: neither the staff or participants are told what is being administered.

"During the rest of the day ,we didn't have any symptoms, thought we had gotten the placebo... It was the next day, when I felt i was run down by a truck. i couldn't get out of bed, fatigued.. I just felt horrible," she said.

She said about 3 days after each injection, she felt recovered from symptoms. Cheh says while she’s over the age of 60, she has no underlying conditions, such as diabetes or high blood pressure and points out the need for diversity in vaccine trial participants.

"People who may be asked to take the vaccine would have greater confidence if they know the people who were tested are like them," said Cheh.

She says Moderna's MRNA model vaccine is giving her hope.

This was her message for those who may be hesitant to get a vaccine, even if one was available today.

"I want them to have confidence that these companies have done the proper testing, and given my experience I feel they're being very meticulous and careful," said Cheh.

She's even encouraging people to look into participating in a trial.

Cheh says she has a followup exam next month in October and she will be monitored for two years in case the vaccine has long term side effects.

