DC Council pushes for COVID-19 vaccine mandate without testing option for school employees

There's a push for tighter COVID-19 requirements in Washington, D.C. that do not include the option for testing for COVID-19.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

FOX 5's Maureen Umeh reports eight council members have signed a letter calling for D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to mandate a full vaccine requirement -- without a testing option -- for teachers, child care providers, and D.C. government employees.

CORONAVIRUS IN DC, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA

The plan that was announced earlier in August called for all D.C. employees – including D.C. Public School teachers – to be fully vaccinated by Sunday, September 19. The city also made full vaccination a requirement for all new hires appointed to jobs posted on or after August 14.

Employee and employment candidates may be exempted from the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for medical or religious reasons, Bowser said at the time. She also said any unvaccinated employee, even those who qualify for medical or religious exemptions, will be required to conduct weekly COVID-19 testing.

Advertisement

The new push comes as students are set to return to the classroom for in-person learning and as COVID-19 case continue to rise across the region.