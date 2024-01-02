DC Mayor faces new possible lawsuit from DC Council for withholding a SNAP benefit increase

FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has learned that the Council of D.C. is looking to sue D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser over a battle to support enhanced food assistance for D.C. residents in need.

According to the Council, the Mayor may not single-handedly divert or withhold appropriated funds for a purpose expressly established in an appropriations act. The lawsuit on behalf of the Council will allow officials to assert the requirement of Bowser to disburse the funds as appropriated by the Council.

The mayor was supposed to give D.C. SNAP benefits a boost starting Jan. 1 until Sept. 30, 2024. However, multiple D.C. council members told FOX 5 she has not done so and members of the Council are now accusing the mayor of illegally blocking funding.

SNAP stands for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. It's meant to address food insecurity, hunger, and poverty.

This agenda is set to be considered on Tuesday, January 9th.