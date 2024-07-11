DC Council introduces bill to regulate mopeds

If you have spent any amount of time in D.C., you have no doubt seen mopeds buzzing around.

On Thursday, the D.C. Council held the first hearing for a bill aimed at regulating mopeds – the Motorized Vehicle Registration Accountability Amendment Act of 2024.

The mopeds are used for food deliveries, for getting around quickly. For some, they are a convenience – and for others, a nuisance.

"I think it's a good idea because they hit people, they practically run people over, they ride on the sidewalks, no regard for human decency, no respect," said resident Antonio Ballard. "They are convenient but use them in the right way, that's all. Be respectable."

Others, like Lakeisha Smith and Alyssa Oxendine, said they love to see the convenience, but agree that they should follow traffic laws.

"It's convenient because they come faster. The cars gotta sit in traffic – the bike can just go," Smith said

"They deliver food, groceries, whatever products you need in your house, so I really think it is convenient for the community," Oxendine added.

The bill was introduced by Ward One Councilmember Brianne Nadeau in April, alongside Councilmember Charles Allen, saying moped use has increased dramatically in the District in recent years – fueling safety concerns about dangerous driving.

The legislation would require companies that rent out mopeds to register their fleets – and companies that sell mopeds to provide registration requirements with D.C. DMV before a sale.

Abel Nunez was one of the witnesses who testified at Thursday's two-hour hearing - he heads up CARECEN, the Central American Resource Center located in Columbia Heights.

Nunez said many of these moped drivers are immigrants, new to the country, and he believes that this bill – enforcement only – is not the answer, adding that oftentimes, they don't get their mopeds from authorized dealers anyways.

Nunez said he hopes to see the District invest in education to facilitate registration, adding that these delivery drivers are providing a valuable service to the community.

"This would be a win-win for everyone. Win-win for moped drivers because they're generating sufficient income to provide for their families. A win-win for the restaurants because now they have a workforce that keeps their customers happy. And the city could get a tax base out of this," Nunez said. "But if we go enforcement only, all we're going to is push these people underground."

D.C. Council goes on recess July 15. They won't be back until mid-September when it will be decided if the bill will move forward as is - or expand out.