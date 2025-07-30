DC Council holds second hearing on RFK Stadium redevelopment deal

The Brief D.C. Council hears final public testimony on RFK Stadium plan. Hundreds turned out Tuesday, with rallies and over 500 speakers. Backers call it historic; critics warn of a gamble.



The D.C. Council is holding the second of two public hearings on Wednesday on the proposed redevelopment of RFK Stadium, following a marathon 12-hour session on Tuesday.

Public hearings continue

More than 500 people signed up to testify at the initial hearing, which drew dueling rallies outside the Wilson Building.

At the heart of the debate: whether the plan to bring the Washington Commanders back to the District is a once in a lifetime opportunity or an expensive gamble. The $3.7 billion project includes a new stadium, 6,000 housing units, affordable housing, commercial space, parkland, and parking infrastructure.

What we know:

The Commanders are offering $2.7 billion in private funding, marking the largest single investment in city history. D.C. taxpayers would contribute just over $1 billion over several years.

Wednesday’s agenda includes testimony from Mayor Muriel Bowser and Commanders President Jason Wright, among others. Two-thirds of the council must approve the deal in a vote expected Friday.

