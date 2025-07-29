DC Council launches public hearings on $3.7 billion RFK Stadium proposal

The first day of public hearings for bringing the Washington Commanders back to the District kicked off Tuesday morning at the Wilson Building, as the DC Council began considering a sweeping $3.7 billion redevelopment of the RFK Stadium campus.

The hearings, scheduled to run across two days, will have approximately 500 residents testifying both in support and opposition. Councilmembers are preparing for what’s expected to be a marathon of public input, amid one of the most closely watched legislative proposals of the year.

What’s Included in the Proposal

The ambitious plan, first unveiled by Mayor Muriel Bowser in April, goes far beyond a new stadium. Key elements include the 65,000-seat domed stadium designed to host Commanders games and national events.

A massive selling point is the proposed 6,000 new housing units, with 1,800 reserved as affordable housing along with retail, hotel and office development across the sprawling 174-acre campus and a $50–$55 million community benefits agreement, including $20 million yearly transportation improvement fund for Metro and road infrastructure.

Who’s Paying?

Under the revised agreement, the District would contribute $1 billion toward infrastructure and non-stadium improvement, with the Commanders and their ownership group investing $2.7 billion—the largest-ever private investment in District history.

Chairman Phil Mendelson, who led negotiations for the revised deal, argued that new terms deliver more for residents, including over $900 million in projected tax revenues and greater protections for the District against cost overruns.

Local perspective:

Proponents cite economic revitalization and civic pride in bringing the Commanders back to their historic home. Mayor Bowser, a vocal supporter, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome the Commanders back home to the Sports Capital," and has encouraged residents to rally behind the agreement.

However, opposition remains strong. Several councilmembers and advocacy groups, including some pushing for a citywide ballot initiative, question the wisdom of large public subsidies for a for-profit sports franchise. Ward 7 Councilmember Wendell Felder and At-Large Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie have called for more investment in affordable housing, green space and job opportunities, beyond what’s tied directly to the team. Councilmember Robert White is seeking a property tax freeze and further labor protections to prevent resident displacement and ensure local benefits.

What's next:

The Council is set to hear from city and team officials Wednesday, with the first legislative vote on the proposal scheduled for Friday. Seven of the Council’s 12 members must vote yes for the deal to advance. The final approval vote is set for September 17, and if passed, demolition could begin in 2026 with the new stadium potentially opening by 2030.

The outcome will decide not just the fate of Washington football’s return, but also the shape of economic development on one of D.C.’s most prominent urban sites for decades to come.