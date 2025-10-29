DC Council holds public roundtable to discuss impact of federal troops

The federal takeover of the Metropolitan Police Department may be over but federal law enforcement is still making arrests in the District.

The D.C. Council is now hearing from residents about possible violations stemming from those arrests.

The federal presence is still here. National Guard members are still walking the streets, along with agents from DHS, FBI and others.

Councilmember Brianne Nadeau held the roundtable to hear directly from residents about concerns, including "incidents they’ve witnessed since January."

Specifically, incidents involving D.C. government coordination with federal entities or joint enforcement activity that may violate D.C. human rights laws.

That was the message at a roundtable conversation with residents and D.C. leaders, held at the Wilson Building on Wednesday.

Residents have been asking for a public forum to share their concerns with the Council.

Councilmember Nadeau says her committee with the Office of Human Rights can provide that platform.

Those who wanted to speak were required to register ahead of time.

"It feels like people have been forced to come and spend time here. Folks that are doing enforcement seem to all be very friendly and approachable.

FOX 5 was told that Wednesday’s testimony includes concerns about government agencies sharing arrest or booking information, immigration status and more with federal agencies.

Conducting stops or detentions that reportedly and disproportionately target people perceived as immigrants and disproportionate enforcement activities in residences and businesses in neighborhoods with larger immigrant populations.