DC sets juvenile curfew zones in Navy Yard, U Street corridor this weekend

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The Brief DC police are setting up juvenile curfew zones in Navy Yard and the U Street corridor this weekend. The zones will be in effect Friday through Sunday nights. Groups of nine or more minors will not be allowed to gather in these areas.



The Metropolitan Police Department is establishing juvenile curfew zones in parts of Washington, D.C., this weekend, targeting areas where large groups of youths are expected to gather.

What we know:

Police say two zones will be in effect: one in Navy Yard and another in the U Street corridor.

The curfew zones will be active from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, March 27, Saturday, March 28, and Sunday, March 29.

Within these zones, anyone under 18 is prohibited from gathering in groups of nine or more in public places or businesses unless they are participating in exempted activities.

The Navy Yard zone includes areas bounded by Interstate 695 and Virginia Avenue SE to the north, 8th Street SE to the east, the Anacostia River to the south, and South Capitol Street SE to the west.

The U Street corridor zone includes areas bounded by V Street NW, Vermont Avenue NW, Florida Avenue NW, 7th Street NW, T Street NW, and 13th Street NW.

The backstory:

Officials say the curfew zones are authorized under the Juvenile Curfew Second Temporary Amendment Act of 2025, which allows police to establish these zones in areas where large gatherings of youths may pose a risk to public safety.

What's next:

Police remind residents that a citywide juvenile curfew remains in place nightly from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.