DC council approves stricter juvenile curfew after teen violence surge

In response to recent teen-related disturbances in several neighborhoods, the D.C. Council on Tuesday unanimously approved an expanded juvenile curfew and a number of other public safety measures.

The new policy comes after multiple incidents across Navy Yard, Dupont Circle, U Street, and The Wharf, including brawls, robberies, and a shooting that injured one teen. The stricter curfew took effect at midnight and will remain in place for 90 days.

Curfew tightens for juveniles

Under the new rule, anyone 17 or younger must be off the streets by 11 p.m. unless accompanied by a parent or guardian. Exemptions include travel to or from work or religious services.

The council also approved the mayor’s proposal to establish temporary "Curfew Zones," modeled after previously used "Drug-Free Zones."

Police given zone powers

If an area is deemed problematic, the police chief may implement an 8 p.m. curfew for minors for up to four days. The changes revise an earlier proposal from Mayor Muriel Bowser, which included a 7 p.m. curfew in these zones for 15 days. Officers must issue two warnings before ordering groups of eight or more minors to disperse.

Violations of the curfew can result in a $500 fine or community service for parents who knowingly allow their child to break the law. Youth violators may face up to 25 hours of community service.