DC council approves stricter juvenile curfew after teen violence surge
WASHINGTON - In response to recent teen-related disturbances in several neighborhoods, the D.C. Council on Tuesday unanimously approved an expanded juvenile curfew and a number of other public safety measures.
The new policy comes after multiple incidents across Navy Yard, Dupont Circle, U Street, and The Wharf, including brawls, robberies, and a shooting that injured one teen. The stricter curfew took effect at midnight and will remain in place for 90 days.
READ MORE: DC Council approves extended juvenile curfew
Curfew tightens for juveniles
Under the new rule, anyone 17 or younger must be off the streets by 11 p.m. unless accompanied by a parent or guardian. Exemptions include travel to or from work or religious services.
The council also approved the mayor’s proposal to establish temporary "Curfew Zones," modeled after previously used "Drug-Free Zones."
READ MORE: DC Mayor Bowser proposes expanded juvenile curfew to curb youth violence
Police given zone powers
If an area is deemed problematic, the police chief may implement an 8 p.m. curfew for minors for up to four days. The changes revise an earlier proposal from Mayor Muriel Bowser, which included a 7 p.m. curfew in these zones for 15 days. Officers must issue two warnings before ordering groups of eight or more minors to disperse.
Violations of the curfew can result in a $500 fine or community service for parents who knowingly allow their child to break the law. Youth violators may face up to 25 hours of community service.
The Source: Information in this article comes from The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Council.