Final vote on RFK Stadium bill set for Wednesday

The D.C. Council is expected to have its final vote Wednesday on a $3.7 billion redevelopment plan that could bring the Washington Commanders back to the city.

If approved, the deal would pave the way for groundbreaking next year on a new 65,000-seat covered stadium at the former RFK site.

The Commanders would contribute roughly $2.7 billion, while the city would invest over $1 billion.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says some councilmembers are still pushing for amendments before the final vote. Among the proposed changes would be additional penalties if development promises aren’t met on time.

The bill passed its first reading 9–3, and seven votes are needed to pass the deal. This will also mark the first meeting since Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White rejoined the council.

Changes to the original terms include increased tax revenue from parking, merchandise, and concessions, subsidies for affordable housing; and a commitment to relocate some Commanders corporate offices to the District.

The stadium would occupy about 20 acres, with an additional 160 acres dedicated to housing, a recreation center, and a business and entertainment district.

