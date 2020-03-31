DC closing additional biking, walking paths near Tidal Basin

D.C. is closing more biking and walking paths around the Tidal Basin in an effort to stop crowds from checking out the cherry blossom trees.

Mayor Bowser issued a stay-at-home order Monday. According to a statement from the mayor’s office, the order reinforces her direction to residents to stay at home except to perform essential activities.

The city will also close more roads around the Tidal Basin.

Police and the National Guard will also be on site to make sure people aren't violating the orders.

