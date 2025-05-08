DC-area Catholics celebrate election of first American pope, Leo XIV

The Brief Catholics in the D.C. area celebrated the historic election of the first American pope on Thursday. Cardinal Robert Prevost has been named Pope Leo XIV. Basilica officials say the cardinals will hold a "Mass of Thanksgiving" for Pope Leo XIV at the National Shrine in the coming days.



The nation’s capital is celebrating a historic moment — the election of the first American pope. Cardinal Robert Prevost has been named Pope Leo XIV.

The selection of Prevost, an American from Chicago, marks a significant chapter in the history of the Catholic Church and an extraordinary milestone for the United States — one that’s brought an overwhelming outpouring of happiness.

At noon mass on Thursday, parishioners at St. Matthews Cathedral in D.C. were shocked and elated when the priest saying mass announced that Cardinal Prevost had been elected as the new pope. The entire cathedral broke out into applause.

At the Bascilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, they hung an American flag and adorned the shrine with bunting in the papal colors of white and gold.

What they're saying:

The National Shrine and the Catholic University of America sit side by side on the same campus in Northeast D.C., so, as you can imagine, it did not take long for students who’ve been following the conclave closely — the University’s team name is the ‘Cardinals’ after all — to pour out of their dorm rooms and head to the shrines from steps to celebrate this first American pope.

"As soon as they said Prevost, I kind of jumped up, and I said, ‘that’s an American!’ And all my friends quickly shut me up so they could here it," one student told FOX 5.

"People keep saying America doesn’t have faith, America doesn’t have faith. We have faith, we are so expected and we love this pope," said another.

An unexpected choice:

Not many papal pundits had mentioned Cardinal Prevost leading up the conclave but Monsignor Ronald Jameson of St. Matthews says that’s why he's the right man for the job.

"To everyone in our Catholic faith, the pope is central and we turn to him for leadership, we turn to him for guidance and we turn to him to help lead us to the Lord," Jameson said.

What's next:

With the conclave now concluded, the Archbishop of Washington, Cardinal Robert Mcelvoy, will return to Washington along with the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, Cardinal Christophe Pierre. Basilica officials say the cardinals will hold a "Mass of Thanksgiving" for Pope Leo XIV at the National Shrine in the coming days.