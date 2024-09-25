DC Chief Judge Anita Josey-Herring steps down after historic term facing pandemic and crime challenges

D.C.’s Chief Judge Anita Josey-Herring is stepping down after a groundbreaking term marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and record-high homicide rates.

In an exclusive interview with FOX 5, she discussed the impact of judicial decisions on the community, particularly in light of criticisms regarding lenient sentences for criminals.

Judge Josey-Herring responded to concerns that some repeat offenders feel that D.C. judges will quickly release them back into the community. "I do think judges think pretty hard about their decisions. And we don’t have, unfortunately, crystal balls. Sometimes we do take chances on people, and if we didn’t, we would always err on the side of locking people up no matter what," she stated.

Throughout her tenure, Josey-Herring faced significant public criticism of the court system, including remarks from Mayor Muriel Bowser and U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, who suggested that the court contributed to D.C.’s rising crime rates.

Josey-Herring had to navigate increasing criminal caseloads amid the pandemic and deal with double-digit judicial vacancies, which forced some judges to take on twice their usual workloads.

In 2021, Bowser labeled the court a bottleneck when discussing the issue of rising crime, while Graves indicated that sentencing was too lenient.

Josey-Herring’s public rebuttals to these criticisms are unusual for a sitting judge, highlighting her commitment to the judiciary's integrity.

As she prepares to pass the leadership to Judge Milton Lee, Josey-Herring participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for a new addition to the courthouse.

Despite the new space, the need for more judges remains critical. When she departs next week, there will be nine vacant seats on the Superior Court bench.

Josey-Herring also touched upon whether judges share some responsibility for the rising crime rates in the District. More details from that conversation will be featured later this week on FOX 5's "In the Courts."