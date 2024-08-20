DC cherry blossoms, Botanic Garden inspire new Under Armour collaboration with The Museum

article

D.C.'s renowned streetwear brand, The Museum, has teamed up with Under Armour once again and is set to launch a special edition sneaker collection this Sunday.

The latest collaboration, which introduces three exclusive colorways of the UA Apparition sneakers, draws inspiration from the vibrant flowers and gardens that D.C. is famous for.

Building on the success of their previous collaborations, like the UA x Museum Forge 96s released in April 2024, this latest venture continues The Museum's tradition of paying homage to the local community.

The "Give ‘Em Their Flowers" campaign is designed to honor the unwavering support and loyalty of their fans.

The first sneaker in the collection is inspired by the Okame Cherry Tree, known for its striking pink blossoms that signify renewal and hope. This colorway features a soft pink palette and intricate floral patterns, capturing the tree's natural elegance.

The second colorway celebrates D.C.'s iconic Cherry Blossoms Festival, which symbolizes friendship and the fleeting beauty of life. The design showcases shades of pink and white, with accents that reflect the festival's festive atmosphere, embodying the spirit of community collaboration.

The third sneaker takes inspiration from the United States Botanic Garden, incorporating lush greens and vibrant floral motifs. This colorway represents growth, harmony, and the beauty of nature, mirroring the diverse plant life showcased at the Botanic Garden.

These exclusive shoes will be available in limited quantities at Museum locations starting Sunday.