Under Armour partners with The Museum DC on limited-edition Forge 96 sneakers

The Museum has teamed up with Under Armour on another collaboration inspired by D.C. culture.

This time, the urban fashion boutique put its spin on Under Armour's Forge 96 sneaker.

The "Chair" colorway is covered in polka dots, and zebra print, and features a yellow, purple, and blue upper. The brand says it was inspired by classic prints, high-end fabrics, and the sophisticated design that went into the furniture at your grandma's house.

"This chair is more than furniture - it’s a symbol of convergence," the Museum shared on Instagram. "Just like us, cultural architects reshaping our city’s landscape, we embrace change while honoring our roots. Let’s reupholster the future together, preserving the timeless essence beneath the surface."

The Museum DC x Under Armour sneaker collaboration. Photo via Under Armour

The "Transit" edition is primarily covered in black and silver and includes a variety of colored stitches that represent each of the lines on D.C.'s Metrorail. This version celebrates The Museum's founders, Legreg Harrison, and Muhammed Hill, whose shared journey through the heart of the DMV area has bonded their friendship and partnership.

"Together, we ride the rails of unity towards a brighter, more connected future," an Instagram post reads.



In 2022, The Museum released its first collaboration with Under Armour, taking on Steph Curry's wildly popular Curry 1s and the Curry 4 Retro Flotro.

Don't miss out on the Museum DC x Under Armour Forge 96 editions.

They'll be available to purchase exclusively at the brand's flagship location on Rhode Island Ave NE at 10 a.m.