Best spots to see cherry blossoms in DC -- besides the Tidal Basin

The first weekend of cherry blossom peak bloom in D.C. brought plenty beauty to the city – but also plenty of traffic.

Typically, the Tidal Basin is the most popular spot to see the cherry blossoms. The trees were planted in 1912 as a gift of friendship to the United States from Japan.

However, this spot is a magnet for tourists and locals alike, and finding parking or even taking public transit can cause you to sit in traffic longer than you enjoy the blooms.

Here are 10 spots around the DMV that are just as beautiful and hopefully won't cause as much of a headache.

National Arboretum

3501 New York Ave NE

Beyond the Tidal Basin allows visitors to walk along 450 acres and explore 31 sites featuring flowering cherries. Each type has its own peak bloom time, so every journey along this three mile tour is different depending on when you visit. Click here for the complete tour booklet.

The Gardens of Dumbarton Oaks

1703 32nd St NW

Dumbarton Oaks, an historic estate in Georgetown, has multiple pathways lined with cherry blossom trees. Cherry Hill at peak bloom stands out to visitors. The gardens are closed on Mondays.

Hains Point Loop Trail

Ohio Dr SW

This trail is 4 miles long and offers views of the blossoms against the backdrop of the Potomac River, Anacostia River and Washington Channel. It also includes as many as 10 unique cherry blossom species.

The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception

400 Michigan Ave NE

The largest Roman Catholic Church in North America, and the 10th largest in the world is home to more than 150 cherry blossom trees. Entry to the grounds and the Basilica is free.

Congressional Cemetery

1801 E St SE

Pink trees line the walkways of the historic cemetery during cherry blossom season. There is also a second bloom at the Congressional Cemetery around one to two weeks after peak bloom at the Tidal Basin.

Stanton Park

Between the 200 block of 4th St and 6th St NE

This hidden gem is tucked away in D.C.'s Capitol Hill neighborhood just a few blocks away from Union Station. It's the perfect place for families to bring kids, enjoy a picnic and take photos of the beautiful blooms.

Meadowlark Botanical Gardens

9750 Meadowlark Gardens Ct, Vienna, VA

Cherry trees can be seen at these expansive gardens in March and April. You can even arrange a tour of the grounds and check out all the rest of the nature this area has to offer.

Mount Vernon Trail

Theodore Roosevelt Island to Navy and Marine Memorial

This 17-mile trail offers across-the-river views of D.C. and the cherry blossoms. Why not take a stroll down to Mount Vernon while you're at it?

Glenstone

12100 Glen Rd, Potomac, MD

Stop in to this contemporary art museum that strives to incorporate nature into its attractions. Along with cherry blossoms, you can take a look inside at the art exhibits or admire the architecture throughout the grounds.

Brookside Gardens

1800 Glenallan Ave, Wheaton, MD

Enjoy 50 acres of roses, azaleas and, of course, cherry blossoms. Officials say cherry blossom trees are in bloom in April and admission is free.