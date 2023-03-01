The big reveal day for the annual Cherry Blossom Festival has arrived.

On Wednesday, March 1, National Cherry Blossom Festival leaders joined by Mayor Muriel Bowser, the National Park Service, and other partners will announce plans for the renowned regional celebration throughout Washington D.C.

Could DC cherry blossoms arrive early this year due to warm January weather?

This year's festival will be held from March 20 - April 16.

The National Park Service will also predict the highly anticipated peak blooming period for the blossoms surrounding the Tidal Basin.

The Jefferson Memorial is framed by cherry blossoms in bloom as the sun rises, on the Tidal Basin in Washington, DC on March 23, 2022. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

When is peak bloom?

According to the National Park Service, peak bloom typically occurs between the last week of March and the first week of April. Unpredictable weather conditions in the past have resulted in peak bloom as early as March 15 (1990) and as late as April 18 (1958).

Each year, National Park Service horticulturists monitor bud development and report the status of the blossoms. The agency says the peak bloom date is when 70% of the Yoshino Cherry blossoms' buds open up. In 2022, D.C.'s cherry blossoms reached peak bloom on March 21.



