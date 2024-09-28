Expand / Collapse search

DC chefs set new Guinness World Record for largest pupusa

Published  September 28, 2024 5:15pm EDT
Food and Drink
DC chefs attempt to make the world's largest pupusa

La Casita Pupuseria is attempting to create the world’s largest Pupusa and set a Guinness World Record in D.C.

WASHINGTON - A team of Salvadorian American chefs have officially set a new Guinness World Record for the largest pupusa. 

The team of over 80 chefs gathered on Saturday morning at Fiesta DC at 11 a.m. to make a 20-foot mega pupusa. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was just one of the many people that gathered in support and to witness history being made. 

The chefs successfully managed to make a 20 foot, 2 inch delicious pupusa after hours of hard work. 

The previous world record was a whooping 18-feet.