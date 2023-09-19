DC charter school struck by bullets during shooting in Southeast

Rocketship Rise Academy was hit with bullets in a shooting late Monday night, police say.

Around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the 2300 block of Raynolds Place, SE after shots were fired in the area.

Rocketship Rise Academy sent a letter home to parents Tuesday morning, saying that a shooting in the nearby Woodland Terrace resulted in damaged windows and other damage at the school.

The school says repair orders have been placed for the damaged windows, and they worked with DC Metropolitan Police to make sure the building was safe for students.

"We understand the importance of communicating to families whenever events like this happen and worked closely with DC Metropolitan Police to ensure safety and wellbeing for our students and staff," reads the letter.

Police say there is no suspect lookout at this time.