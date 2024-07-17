DC charter school launches program to help mitigate poverty among lower-income families

A D.C. charter school has launched a pilot program aimed at mitigating the effects of poverty by giving 15 of its families $2,400 during the next school year.

The program launched this summer at the Social Justice School in Northeast D.C. is in partnership with Mother’s Outreach Network, which is a non-profit advocating for economic stability and racial justice.

The program, called "Guaranteed, Together" is considered D.C.’s first "intergenerational guaranteed income program" at a D.C. charter school. The 15 participating families will receive $800 a month for three months, distributed in weekly increments.

Myron Long, the Executive Director and Founder of the Social Justice School, told FOX 5 said the program aims to help with multiple areas that may be affected by poverty including – but not limited to – truancy and crime.

Families that were considered were required to meet the socioeconomic eligibility criteria, such as residing in areas east of the Anacostia River (i.e., Wards 5, 6, 7, 8) and communities that have historically been impacted by adverse social determinants of health. According to D.C. Hunger Solutions, a "severe and growing lack of full-service grocery stores in Wards 7 and 8 is one of the contributing factors for food insecurity".

Cassandra Hernadez of D.C. said she has hope this program could be a game changer for families. The money could help a family with things like transportation.

MORE FROM FOX 5: $1,000 baby bonus for new Baltimore parents if voters approve initiative

"Getting them straight to home and school, extracurricular activities. Whatever they’re doing. It could help with kids not stealing from convenience stores, having extra income to help them with buy healthier food as well. Not relying on cheaper food options," Hernandez said. "When you think of D.C., you think…oh, it’s the nation of the U.S. but honestly, lots of D.C. lives under poverty. Ward 7 and 8, they have one grocery store. They rely a lot on convenience stores."

Growing up, she said many students experienced socioeconomic barriers.

"The school I went to had lots of kids traveling like 40 minutes to go to a better school than the ones they had around them. So, there’s a lot of things that go unseen," she said.

Javan Bowden is a music teacher in D.C. and has been teaching for a total of six years. Like Hernandez, he agreed the funding could help.

"I do see it daily while I’m in the classroom. Research shows once the kid is actually ready and supplied all the basic needs, they actually learn. So once the kids get the help they need, they can get better in school.

Academics can increase," he said.

Along with cash, participating families will also get help through legal education services.