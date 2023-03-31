DC charter school claps back after congressman's 'inmate factory' comment

An Alabama congressman maligned D.C. schools this week – and one D.C. public charter school is not staying quiet on the matter.

"Your schools are not only drop-out factories, they’re inmate factories," Republican Gary Palmer said during a Congressional oversight hearing Wednesday. "I’m not saying all of them are. I said you have some crappy schools."

On Friday, Capital City Public Charter Schools clapped back on Twitter.

"Who was that man from AL that said D.C. schools are inmate factories? Well, happy to report that two of our Class of 2023 ‘inmates’ were just accepted to Harvard and UC Berkeley," read the tweet.

Twitter user Liv Birnstad chimed in as well.

"This Capital City ‘inmate’ got into Harvard last night!" Birnstad tweeted.