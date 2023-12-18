DC Chanel store ransacked by thieves armed with fire extinguisher: police

Authorities say a group of thieves armed with a fire extinguisher stormed a Chanel store in northwest D.C. over the weekend and stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

The mob-style ransacking was reported just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of I Street.

Second District Commander Tatjana Savoy said two suspects held open the doors while four others rushed into the store. One of the suspects discharged the fire extinguisher, creating a distraction, while the three others grabbed merchandise. All six individuals involved fled in a vehicle, Savoy said.

A Chanel security guard fired one shot during the robbery, but the shot did not strike anyone, Savoy said. She said the department is looking into the weapons discharge to see if it is a possible use of force.

No injuries were reported. It is not clear if any customers were inside the store during the robbery.

Detectives are reviewing video surveillance video of the robbery, Savoy said.