DC celebrates start of 2023 outdoor pool season

The District is celebrating the start of outdoor pool season Friday.

All outdoor pools and spray parks across D.C. will open to the public starting on Saturday, May 27.

Friday’s event, at the start of the Memorial Day holiday weekend, will feature the annual ‘jump in’ celebration.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and other city leaders will ‘jump in’ the water at Randall Pool to officially kick the season off.

Outdoor pools are open for the weekends starting Saturday, May 27, through Sunday, June 25. Starting Monday, June 26, all outdoor pools will operate on individual summer schedules, six days a week.

The full schedule of pool hours can be found online. If you are interested in working with D.C.’s Department of Public Works, you can check out the available jobs online.