DC carjacking, hit-and-run leaves MedStar doctor dead; police search for suspect, vehicle

A MedStar doctor is dead after police say he was struck by a vehicle that had been stolen during a carjacking in Northwest D.C.

The incident began around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Vernon Street where officers say a vehicle was carjacked after it was left running and unoccupied.

While fleeing the scene in the vehicle, authorities say the suspect struck a man at the intersection of 18th Street and Florida Avenue. The suspect then drove off in the vehicle.

The man was identified by police as 33-year-old Rakesh Patel, of Silver Spring. He was pronounced dead at the scene. FOX 5 has learned that Patel was a Medical Intensive Care Unit fellow at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

A spokesman for MedStar said that after completing his Internal Medicine Residency with MedStar Washington, Patel stayed to complete his Infectious Diseases fellowship. He was currently training as a Critical Care fellow.

"He will be greatly missed by those whose lives he touched. We’ll keep Dr. Patel’s family and peers in our thoughts and prayers during the days ahead," MedStar said in a statement.

Police described the vehicle as a dark silver Mercedes E350 with Ohio tag EVB5183. Images of the vehicle were captured on camera.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.