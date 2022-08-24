DC burglary suspect who stole Ring device caught on camera at home near Embassy Row

A burglary suspect who police say stole a Ring device from a home in Northwest D.C. was still captured by the device’s camera - and by additional security cameras that were installed at the property.

The incident was reported around 7 p.m. August 19 in the 3500 block of Edmunds Street. Images show the man dressed in a yellow vest holding what appears to be a garden shovel and a tablet device.

Police say he stole a child’s book bag that was outside of the home before removing the Ring device that was secured to the exterior wall of the house.

PHOTO: DC Police

Officers say the suspect then walked around the house and entered through an unlocked window where he took a plastic Ziplock bag before leaving the area on foot.

Anyone who can identify the man or has information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411. A $1,000 reward is being offered in the case.