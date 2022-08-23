2 people stabbed at Metro Center station; trains delayed

article

Two people were stabbed police say at Metro Center on the 1200 block of G Street NW Tuesday afternoon.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Credit: T.J. Smith @tjsmithsocial

D.C. police said the incident took place around 3:18 p.m, and when officers arrived at the station, a male victim was found unconscious and not breathing. The second victim, a woman, was also hurt and authorities say she has non-life-threatening injuries.

Both the man and woman were transported to a local hospital.

Metro officials are warning evening commuters that Red Line trains are currently single tracking between Judiciary Square and Farragut North stations, and bypassing Metro Center due to the police investigation.

Police are asking the public to lookout for a Black Male wearing black shoes, a dark blue short sleeve shirt, blue jeans. He was last seen carrying a green bag.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.