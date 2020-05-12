DC boast nation’s highest percentage of essential workers

The District overwhelmingly features the highest percentage of essential workers in the U.S., according to a recent study.

According to the United Way’s analysis of Bureau of Labor statistics, 74.93 percent of D.C.’s workforce can be categorized as essential workers.

North Dakota is second with 57.20 percent, while Wyoming has 53.46 percent and Indiana has 51.80 percent.

Neighboring Maryland has one of the nation’s lowest percentages with 39.4 percent. Virginia is near the middle of the pack with 43.4 percent.

According to the United Way, the percentage in D.C. expresses the high concentration of critical industries, including government, healthcare and community services.

The District is tied with nearby West Virginia for the percentage employed by the healthcare industry with 7.3 percent.

Only 5 percent of the national workforce is invested in the healthcare sector.

