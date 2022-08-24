DC bar marks Ukrainian Independence Day with fundraiser

A D.C. business is marking Ukrainian Independence Day with a fundraiser to help the country as the Russian invasion continues.

The Dacha Beer Garden is hosting a "Stand with Ukraine" art exhibit and will hold raffles and sell traditional Ukrainian clothing Wednesday. A happy hour fundraiser will also be held.

"All proceeds will go directly to the people of Ukraine," the business posted online.

Ukraine's Independence Day comes exactly six months since the start of the invasion.

Authorities in Kyiv have banned large-scale gatherings until Thursday, fearing the national holiday might bring particularly heavy Russian missile attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the public to be vigilant.

Wednesday's holiday commemorates Ukraine's 1991 declaration of independence from the Soviet Union.

The Associated Press contributed to this report