District of Columbia Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb has filed five new lawsuits targeting drivers accused of repeated dangerous and illegal behavior on D.C. streets.

Among the accused is a Maryland driver who accrued over 300 speeding tickets in two years and four Virginia drivers with more than 800 citations for offenses including speeding, running stop signs, and red lights.

The lawsuits claim $425,000 in unpaid fines, penalties, and fees are owed to the District.

DC AG files lawsuits against Maryland, Virginia drivers for total of $425K in unpaid fines

STEER Act

The Office of the Attorney General filed the civil suits using the Strengthening Traffic Enforcement, Education, and Responsibility (STEER) Act. This legislation allows OAG to seek monetary judgments against non-D.C. residents who violate traffic laws in the District.

These latest actions follow three prior lawsuits filed by the Office of the Attorney General against dangerous Maryland drivers, continuing efforts to hold offenders accountable.

"Too many drivers think they can speed recklessly through the District, putting the safety of Washingtonians and visitors at risk, with no financial consequences for their lawlessness," said Attorney General Schwalb. "These suits reflect our continuing commitment: if your actions behind the wheel put people’s lives at risk, we will hold you accountable, no matter where you live."

Lawsuit details from the OAG

Charles V. Sanders Jr., a Maryland driver who owes the District $187,200 for 344 traffic infractions, including 316 citations for speeding. Sixty-one of the speeding citations were for driving 30+ miles per hour (MPH) over the speed limit, speeds which constitute aggravated reckless driving.

Ayanna Khalya Wilson, a Virginia driver who owes the District $77,100 for 244 traffic infractions. This includes 202 citations for speeding, of which eight were for driving 30+ MPH over the speed limit.

Omar Rahmouni El Idrissi, a Virginia driver who owes the District $69,456 for 263 traffic infractions, including 246 for speeding.

Dejene A. Abebe, a Virginia driver who owes the District $58,608 for 197 traffic infractions, including 163 citations for speeding.

Pedro James Baker, a Virginia driver who owes the District $31,316 for 159 traffic infractions, including 30 citations for speeding, 20 citations for running red lights and 15 citations for running stop signs.