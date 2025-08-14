DC police Executive Order changes ways officers can assist federal immigration agencies

D.C. police officers can assist federal immigration agencies in limited circumstances following an Executive Order issued by Police Chief Pamela Smith on Thursday.

What we know:

Effective immediately, officers may share information with immigration agencies only in limited circumstances, such as during traffic stops involving individuals not in custody. Officers may also provide transportation for federal agents and detained subjects.

The order bans officers from using databases solely to check immigration status or to enforce civil immigration laws.

Officers cannot arrest individuals based solely on federal immigration warrants or detainers unless there is an additional criminal offense.

For individuals already in police custody, the department will not share case information with immigration agencies, will not permit questioning, or hold individuals past their scheduled release at the request of immigration officials.

The order overrides any conflicting department policies.