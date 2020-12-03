DC attacker struck woman in the face with a rock repeatedly, shouted ‘shut up and stop fighting:’ cops

D.C. police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a suspect who was caught on camera after he repeatedly struck a woman in the head and face with a rock, shouting “Stop fighting and shut up.”

READ MORE: DC police looking for suspects caught on camera in deadly Northeast homicide

According to investigators, the suspect jumped on the victim and attacked her around 8:37 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11 in the 5000 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

READ MORE: Wild shootout in Northeast DC captured on home surveillance video

He ran away after the attack.

The suspect was last seen running westbound.

Advertisement

The victim was left with cuts on her face and head, and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

If you can help police find the suspect, call (202) 727-9099 or text the department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

