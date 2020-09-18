DC police looking for suspects caught on camera in deadly Northeast homicide

D.C. police are looking for multiple suspects and a vehicle after a deadly shooting in Northeast was caught on camera last week.

Video from the scene shows three men approach a moving vehicle on the street.

One man opens up firing multiple rounds; and then a second figure also fires at the vehicle before the trio returns to their car.

Police began investigating the shooting in the 900 block of Irving Street, Northeast on September 9 when they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Around 4:34 p.m., they found the first victim at the shooting scene.

They found a second victim shortly afterward in the 800 block of Michigan Avenue.

Police say emergency crews administered aid, but one of the victims died.

They’ve identified the victim who died as 31-year-old Jonathan Raiford of Northeast.

If you have any information that may help investigators, call (202) 727-9099.

