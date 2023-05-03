DC at capacity for housing migrant families, says DHS

D.C. is now at capacity when it comes to housing migrants.

Officials in the District say hotels set aside to help these families are full. The notice comes just days before another wave of migrants is expected to enter the U.S.

More than twelve hundred people from 370 families were put up in three crowded hotels in the Nation’s Capital. The Office of Migrant Services says they are running out of space and have temporarily stopped accepting new migrants. Several non-profits and local leaders are worried that this could lead to more people out on the streets in D.C.

"At this point, we have exhausted resources," said D.C. Councilmember Robert White.

According to the Department of Human Services Office of Migrant Services. they reached capacity last week.

"Either they have to get a ticket to another place, or we will see families sleeping on the street," said White.

Since then, immigrant advocates and D.C. Council members have been trying to find ways to increase funds, specifically calling on the federal and municipal governments to work together.

"There are policies at the federal level that undermine what the local communities are trying to do," said Abel Nunez, Executive Director of Central American Resource Center.

"I support putting more rainy day funds forward but that just means we end up back in the exact same place in a few weeks if more systemic things don't change," said White. "Those things include funding from the federal government and the federal government taking a look at work requirements."

The hotels are meant to provide temporary housing for migrants bussed here while they try to find stable work and create a new life in America.

"They're here as migrants who want to work, who can work, who want to support their families and can move out of shelters, but they're not allowed to, which means they're staying in shelters, and there's no room for more people coming," White said.

"Give them all the tools necessary so that they can become independent and don't rely on government for services," added Nunez.

In the past year, thousands of migrants have been bussed to the District from the U.S. Border. But with Title 42 set to expire in just days, there’s concern an influx of migrants to D.C. could cause an even greater humanitarian crisis.

"There are certain cities that are that everybody knows like New York, like Chicago, like D.C., we're getting overwhelmed," Nunez said.

For now, the D.C. Council has passed an emergency amendment giving migrants more access to District resources, but Councilmember White says it’s not enough.

"We don't want to see families sleeping on the streets," White said. "We don't want to turn people away when they've come here hoping for a better life. We want to help. But we need help at this point from the federal government."

President Biden recently ordered 1,500 active duty military members to head to the U.S.-Mexico border next week ahead of that expected surge of migrants.

On April 26, 2023, the Office of Migrant Services (OMS) reached capacity in its temporary lodging program for families. New intakes are temporarily paused at this time while we continue our work helping families identify pathways for long-term sustainability and self-sufficiency based on their needs, both inside and outside the region. OMS continues the processing of arriving buses, helping to facilitate onward travel, and providing information and resources to those arriving in the District on buses and other modes of transportation. OMS is currently housing approximately 1,249 people from 370 families in three District hotels - and will continue to provide food, shelter, robust case management, school enrollments, medical care, and other services to those in our program. — Statement from DHS, Office of Migrant Services

Statement from SAMU First Response on providing humanitarian assistance to migrants arriving to the DMV:

Reception begins in our Welcome Centers located in the District of Columbia, which are open from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm Monday through Thursday, 8:30 am to 12:00 pm on Fridays and for bus arrivals only on Saturday and Sunday. We believe that all people must be protected, respected and treated with dignity. Given this, we do not deny services or turn any migrants away from this facility—regardless of arrival date or whether they are already receiving services and—during normal operating hours.

At these centers, migrants are offered food, clothing, basic toiletries and access to hygienic facilities. Newly arriving migrants complete an intake process to assess needs, and, for those with destinations outside the DMV, assistance is provided with coordinating travel.

For those without a next destination or who cannot travel immediately, SAMU First Response provides an average of two nights and three days of emergency shelter at our respite center in Montgomery County as occupancy laws for the facility allow. At this facility, migrants receive food, clothing and shelter, medical attention as needed, as well as access to additional services, including general orientations and sessions such as "Know Your Rights" workshops, ESL lessons, emotional support sessions, legal orientations, and more.

Migrants who wish to remain in our area long-term are provided with resource guides aimed at helping navigate resources in the DMV. We also refer these families to the District of Columbia and Montgomery County authorities for any additional services required once they leave our care. For information on their operations or capacity, we encourage you to reach out to them directly.