More migrant buses expected in DC as future of Title 42 remains uncertain

Another bus of migrants was expected to arrive in the nation's capital Wednesday, as the future of U.S. immigration restrictions remains uncertain.

The restrictions, often referred to as Title 42, were put in place under then-President Donald Trump in March 2020. The restrictions have prevented hundreds of thousands of migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. in recent years.

But as those restrictions are set to expire, thousands more migrants are packed in shelters on Mexico's border with the U.S.

Several buses of migrants have been dropped off in the District this year - including several outside Vice President Kamala Harris's residence. Some were sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in protest of the country's border policies.

Over the summer, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser requested D.C. National Guard members be deployed to the nation's capital to assist with the arrival of migrants. The mayor has since declared a public emergency and created a new office to provide services for migrants being bused into the District from border states.