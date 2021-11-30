DC assistant principal allegedly worked second job as principal of Rhode Island school

A former D.C. assistant principal is in hot water for allegedly working as a principal in another state while keeping his job in the District remotely.

The D.C. Ethics Board says Michael Redmond violated four rules within the city’s code of conduct for government employees while he was an assistant principal at Kramer Middle School.

Redmond worked at Kramer during the 2019-20 school year and part of the following year before resigning in November 2020.

He took the job as principal of E-Cubed Academy in Providence, Rhode Island in July 2020, meaning he worked both jobs for about 17 weeks.

Officials say Redmond's schedule in Providence was from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. and he worked in person. His schedule for DCPS was from 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. which he worked virtually.

Redmond's salary as assistant principal in D.C. was a little more than $125,000. His salary in Providence was just over $120,000.

Officials say he made about $41,000 from DC Public Schools while maintaining his other job.

DCPS officials say they found out about the incident last fall. They started an investigation and reported it to D.C.'s Board of Ethics and Government Accountability.

The board has since accused Redmond of violating several codes of conduct and ethics rules, which could result in him facing major fines.

The ethics board says Redmond had to file a written response to the ethics board explaining his actions. There will also be a hearing at some point where Redmond will be able to make his case.

FOX 5 made several attempts to reach Redmond but did not receive a response. FOX 5 also reached out to the school district in Providence and the Rhode Island State Board of Education and did not receive any responses.