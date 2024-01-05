DC assistant police chief retiring: MPD
WASHINGTON - Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Morgan Kane has announced her retirement, officials say.
FOX 5 learned of Kane's retirement Friday afternoon from MPD. She began serving as the Assistant Chief of Police for Patrol Services North in April of 2022.
Kane joined MPD in December 1998. She has served in all ranks, and has received awards and recognition as the PSA Officer of the Year, Captain of the Year, and Bureau Employee of the Year for the EOCOP.