DC area crews head south for disaster relief as Hurricane Milton nears Florida

Crews from the D.C. region are heading south to assist with disaster relief as Hurricane Milton barrels toward Florida.

Members from Baltimore Gas and Electric, and other agencies are gearing up to aid in recovery efforts.

While Virginia and Maryland urban search and rescue teams continue helping with Hurricane Helene recovery in North Carolina, power restoration crews are en route to Florida ahead of the impending storm.

Milton's dangerous storm surge and powerful winds are expected to severely impact the Tampa area power grid.

A 40-person BGE crew of line workers, mechanics, safety specialists, and supervisors, is already on the road to assist with repairs.

The duration of their deployment is uncertain, typically lasting two weeks but extendable if necessary.