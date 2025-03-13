DC area cities among those with highest credit card debt

The Brief WalletHub's 2025 report highlights high credit card debt in D.C. area cities. Chesapeake, VA, ranks 8th with $18,598 per household and a total of $1.7 billion in debt. Washington, D.C., ranks 64th with $14,565 per household and $4.7 billion in total debt.



High credit card debt in D.C. area cities

What we know:

Several cities in the Washington, D.C. area are among those with the highest credit card debt in the country.

Credit report company WalletHub released a list of 180 cities with the highest and lowest credit card debts in 2025.

High debt rankings for Maryland and Virginia cities

By the numbers:

In Virginia, the city of Chesapeake ranked number eighth in the country for credit card debt per household. The average Chesapeake household owes $18,598 on their credit cards which adds up to a total of $1,717,736,330 for all of the residents collectively.

In Maryland, Columbia ranked thirty-fifth with $16,091 per household and $663,257,117 collectively. Baltimore ranked one-hundred-thirtieth with $12,102 credit card debt per household and $3,032,869,426 collectively.

Washington, D.C.'s credit card debt

By the numbers:

Washington, D.C. ranked sixty-fourth with each household owing $14,565 in credit card debt and $4,683,618,061in the nation’s capital all together.

DC area cities with the highest credit card debt in US:

Rank 8: Chesapeake, VA - Household Debt: $18,598, Total Debt: $1,717,736,330

Rank 28: Virginia Beach, VA - Household Debt: $16,587, Total Debt: $2,982,403,626

Rank 35: Columbia, MD - Household Debt: $16,091, Total Debt: $663,257,117

Rank 51: Norfolk, VA - Household Debt: $15,052, Total Debt: $1,421,745,611

Rank 64: Washington, DC - Household Debt: $14,565, Total Debt: $4,683,618,061

Rank 121: Richmond, VA - Household Debt: $12,460, Total Debt: $1,272,721,041

Rank 130: Baltimore, MD - Household Debt: $12,102, Total Debt: $3,032,869,426

Rank 136: Newport News, VA - Household Debt: $11,982, Total Debt: $908,223,697

Santa Clarita, California tops the list for cities with the highest average credit card debt per household. Each household in the city owes an average of $22,753, totaling more than $1.7 billion in collective credit card debt among residents.

An analysis of the latest consumer finance data from TransUnion was used to determine the cities with the highest and lowest credit card debt, according to WalletHub.