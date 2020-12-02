DC animal shelter puts 3 kittens in running for White House cat

A D.C.-based animal shelter is hoping one of its lucky kittens will get a new home on Pennsylvania Avenue after it was confirmed that President-elect Joe Biden will have a cat in the White House.

The Human Rescue Alliance tweeted a video on Monday of three kittens with their mother, saying Biden could have, "the Purr-residential pick of the litter."

The Bidens are no strangers to rescue animals. Major, one of the couple's German Shepherds, will be the first rescue dog in the White House. Champ, also a German Shepherd, will join him.

President-elect Joe Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, told FOX 5's Angie Goff in September that she'd "love to get a cat."

Advertisement

The Humane Rescue Alliance has cared for animals in the nation’s capital for more than 150 years. To find out more about how you can take home a furry friend of your own, click here.