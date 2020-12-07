DC among America’s most ‘sinful’ cities, according to list

The District is among America’s most sinful cities, according to a list published today.

D.C. clocks in at No. 9 on Wallethub’s list, which developed the criteria for sinfulness by creatively interpreting a variety of data ranging from casinos per capita (“greed”) to the number of tanning beds per capita (“vanity”).

The nation’s capital was buoyed by the list’s “Anger and Hatred” score.

The District was No. 5 on the list for that particular category – which Wallethub put together by examining primarily violent crimes.

To see the complete list or to examine the methodology, click here.

