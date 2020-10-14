DC No. 4 among America’s ‘rattiest’ cities; Baltimore rises into top 10

D.C. is holding onto its spot in the top five on one America’s most dubious lists.

According to Orkin’s new “rattiest cities” list, the nation’s capital ranks No. 4.

Nearby Baltimore is also making a case for itself though – according to Orkin’s metrics, Charm City has breached the top 10 rattiest cities, squeaking in at No. 8.

Orkin based its list on the number of new rodent treatments performed from Sept. 1, 2019 through Aug. 31, 2020. It incorporates both residential and commercial treatments.

Chicago ranked No. 1 for the sixth consecutive year, followed by Los Angeles and New York.

You can check the complete list here.

